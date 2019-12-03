Sources of plant funding known

Industrial recruiters and chamber of commerce types concerned, even wary, about the parent company of Extiel-Advantage Somerset success in raising $110 million to make the gas-to-liquid (GTL) plant a reality should take comfort.
"We have a good idea from where the money is coming," declared Greg Carr, managing director of GPG LLC, the Houston-based firm that selected Somerset as site for the unique GTL plant. During its planned Phase 2, the GTL plant could provide as many as 60 well-paying jobs and be the largest user of Somerset's plentiful supply of natural gas.
Carr, responding Wednesday to a follow-up question about status of the effort to raise $110 million, assured the Commonwealth Journal he is completely confident the money will be raised and the plant will begin production here late in 2021. Several engineering projects must be completed before the fund-raising is done, he indicated.
The managing director laughingly apologized for a communications misunderstanding putting opening date for the GTL plant a year too early. However, the newspaper, completely aware of the projected 18-month construction time schedule, failed in an article in Wednesday's newspaper to extend the completion date a year and a half from groundbreaking.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned the middle of next year and initial construction will follow. Much of the structural parts of the plant will be manufactured in Houston and shipped here by truck, company officials have said. Carr said Phase 1 of a planned 2-Phase operation will begin with 30-32 employees. He said talk about 60 jobs in Phase 2 is " ... not a promise but a possibility."
According to Carr, the plant currently is in a " ... detailed engineering phase." He said geotechnical engineering, such as core drilling, has been done at the plant site " ... and we have visited the plant site several times." Selected site for the gas to liquid facility is the former Crane Company property off Thoroughbred Drive south of Ferguson.
Despite initial skepticism by members of the new administration at City Hall, Carr said there is "absolutely good cooperation" from current city officials.
Extiel-Advantage Somerset would require pipeline quality natural gas to make the following products:
• FDA approved Paraffin Wax used by many industries.
• Group 3 base oil.
• Environmentally friendly solvents HDS and LDS which increase fuel efficiency and help minimize wear on an engine.
• Hydrogen, 99 percent pure. A GTL press release says three local businesses are committed to expand once hydrogen is available.
