South College closed, Mayor considers new name for Energy Center

The connector street between the under-construction Farmers Market and the former Food Fair building is officially closed.
Somerset City Council approved the closure of South College Street, the alleyway that connected East Mount Vernon Street with Rosewood Avenue and bisected the parking lot at the old Food Fair building.
Mayor Alan Keck stressed that the roadway would be closed with a barrier or a gate, meaning it would not be done in such a way that it could not be reopened if it doesn’t work out.
The closure was done with the consent of adjoining land owners, and they will still have access for large vehicles or boats.
“I’ve heard a few complaints, but, by and large, none during construction,” Keck said.
However, two council members decided to vote against the ordinance.
Councilor Jim Mitchell voted no, saying “I promised Ms. Burkett I would not close that street.”
Councilor John Ricky Minton also voted against it, raising the same concerns he brought up in the previous meeting.
“I just can’t see how it’s in the best interest for the city to have all the entrances and exits on East Mount Vernon. I’m for closing the street, but leaving the exit where people can get out,” he said.
“Like I said, if we’re wrong, I’ll own it, apologize, and we’ll fix it,” Keck responded.
From one side of East Mount Vernon to the other, Mayor Keck asked the council to consider a name change for the Energy Center.
Keck’s proposed new name is the Somerset City Center.
He said he had waited several months to assure people that the change wasn’t political.
“This is a gorgeous building … the reality is there’s still a lot of confusion behind it,” Keck said.
“It’s not about throwing shade on the past, per se, but it is about moving forward on kind of what’s best.”
After Mitchell brought up that the name “Energy Center” was required when receiving the USDA loan that was used to build it, Keck said he had checked that the name change would not invalidate that funding.
No formal plan was presented, but Keck asked council to think about it in the next few weeks.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council heard the first reading of two ordinances that are designed to update the city’s building codes.
The first ordinance is a repeal of ordinance 81-11. The second is to adopt a new Residential Code.
City Attorney John Adams explained that the changes are to get the city’s code in compliance with state law.
“When this takes affect, there’s not going to be a difference” to what the city currently requires, he said.
The original building code was written in 1981. “It refers to the building code sections and content of 1981, and they’ve moved it to a different place in the state statutes. Basically, we’re updating our building code for the modern code.”
Several state codes within the city’s 1981 ordinance were repealed 10 to 20 years ago, he said.
