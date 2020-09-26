South Kentucky RECC is among 12 co-ops in the state to respond to a request from an electric cooperative in Alabama for help with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Sally hammered the Gulf Coast last week.
The local co-op sent two, four-man construction crews and two, two-man crews out Friday morning to aid with restoration due to Hurricane Sally.
The Category 2 hurricane made landfall early on September 16 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Moving inland at only about 3 miles per hour, the storm has caused massive flooding and has knocked out power to more than a half-million homes and businesses in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana. Kentucky co-op crews consisting of 82 employees are helping restore power to Baldwin EMC, a co-op that serves the area between Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, and includes Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.
Downed trees and power lines with numerous power poles broken were reported across the Baldwin service area. There was also damage to some transmission lines that feed power to the substations and equipment in some locations is under water. More than 77,000 consumer-members of the co-op -- representing 97 percent of its meters -- lost electric service as a result of the storm. Baldwin has requested at least 1,600 co-op crewmembers to help in the effort.
South Kentucky RECC CEO Ken Simmons said he can't express his appreciation enough to the employees and their families for making these sacrifices to help fellow cooperatives when they are in crisis situations.
"One of the greatest benefits of being a cooperative is the mutual aid that we receive from our sister cooperatives when the need arises," he said. "It is also just as important that we are able to provide assistance when called upon, and we are proud to assist. South Kentucky employees are true first responders and are always ready and willing to go when asked. I know this makes it difficult on them and their families, but they always go without hesitation. For this, we are grateful. We ask that everyone keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they help restore power to our friends in the south. "
In addition to co-op employees, Kentucky co-ops including SKRECC have already released dozens of construction and right-of-way contract crews to respond to Hurricane Sally, and in recent weeks to Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. Through a careful coordination of mutual aid from co-ops across the Midwest and Southeast, co-op crews are assigned to specific co-ops in need of assistance. On daily conference calls, safety teams from each state assess optimal deployments.
Because the national network of transmission and distribution infrastructure owned by electric cooperatives is built to federal standards, line crews from any co-op in America can arrive on the scene ready to provide emergency support, secure in their knowledge of the system's engineering.
The top priority of each local Kentucky co-op is service to its own consumer-members. Before committing resources to mutual aid requests, each co-op ensures it has ample crews available for all local needs, including routine maintenance and emergencies.
The list of Kentucky electric cooperatives deploying lineworkers also includes Clark Energy, Cumberland Valley Electric, Fleming Mason Energy, Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative, Kenergy, Nolin RECC, Owen Electric, Salt River Electric, Shelby Energy, Warren Rural Electric and West Kentucky RECC.
"Any hurricane response presents long hours in challenging conditions, and the flooding being experienced in Alabama adds yet another complication," said Chris Perry, President and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. "By responding to natural disasters in other states, Kentucky co-op crews gain invaluable experience to help them respond to outages here at home. We are praying for the safety of co-op crews and the people they are helping."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.