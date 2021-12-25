Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that USDA is investing $5.2 billion to build and improve critical rural infrastructure in 46 states and Puerto Rico.
Of that, over $300 million will benefit rural Kentucky by way of 12 projects -- including one in Pulaski County.
Southeastern Water Association Inc. (Pulaski County) will use a $622,000 loan to replace an old, deteriorating water tank that has foundation failure and compromised structural integrity with a 100,000-gallon water tank. This will result in increased storage and system pressures, thereby eliminating a health and safety issue due to low pressures.
"When we invest in rural infrastructure, we invest in the livelihoods and health of people in rural America," Vilsack said. "Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is committed to building a better America by investing in America's rural infrastructure, expanding access to broadband, clean drinking water and resilient power infrastructure. The investments we are announcing today will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come."
The announcement follows the recent passage of President Joe Biden's historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and reflects how USDA Rural Development's programs are helping people, businesses and communities address critical infrastructure needs in rural America.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
