Southeastern Water Association has filed with the Kentucky Public Service Commission a request to increase the charge by $400 for setting a residential water meter. The current charge is $515. The proposed new charge, if approved, would be $915, according to a legal notice published in the Commonwealth Journal.
"The Public Service Commission has not looked at it (request) yet," said Morris Vaughn, manager of the water association ... it could change." The proposed increased meter charge is for new customers.
According to the association's website, water meter boxes are set at ground level. Any earth movement which will require raising or lowering boxes will require additional charges.
The meter must be kept accessible to Southeastern Water at all times. Customers are advised when the water service to a property is installed, the meter will contain a double check valve. The purpose of check valves is to prevent water that has passed through the meter from re-entering the distribution system in an event a pressure loss is encountered on the main. This valve therefore protects the integrity and purity of the district's distribution system by not allowing each property owners' water to re-enter the system during such a failure.
Vaughn says Southeastern Water Association serves about 7,500 customers in a widespread area extending from McCreary to Lincoln and Laurel counties. The association buys potable water from Somerset Water Service. According to a 2002 agreement, the association sells 72,000 gallons of water per day to Burnside Municipal Water Works to supply Cumberland Heights Subdivision.
