'Southern Kentucky's Got Talent' to take over Center Feb. 29

We probably won't get a local appearance by Simon Cowell or Howie Mandel.
But fans of the "Got Talent" reality television franchise will soon be able to enjoy a local version, and for a good cause.
"Southern Kentucky's Got Talent" will be held Saturday, February 29 at The Center for Rural Development featuring 15 acts hoping to entertain and amaze.
"I have wanted to bring more entertainment options to Southern Kentucky and Somerset for quite some time," said organizer Steven Dowell, of Realty World Dowell and Associates. "However, it is a risky venture to bring a celebrity into town and risk not selling enough tickets to cover the expense. So I decided that we would use local talent to build this venture and use it as a test to see if the public will respond. If there is a good enough turn out we plan to host more events in the future both with local talent and hopefully big names as well."
Auditions were held last fall, with about 50 applicants. Anyone with any talent was welcome to apply. To enter, applicants sent in a video of themselves performing an act similar to what they would perform on stage at the show — music, magic, comedy, etc. — with a cut-off date of November 30.
There will be four judges the night of the show, and they along with the audience will decide the winner. First prize is $500. Second place and third places will get a trophy.
The inspiration is NBC's hit show "America's Got Talent," which has been on the air since 2006.
Money raised goes to benefit the Over My Head Homeless Shelter in Somerset. Opened in 2016, the shelter provides temporary lodging for those unfortunate members of the community who don't have anywhere to go for the night, with a roof over their heads.
"As a Realtor, I know how important our homes are to each of us. It defines us and our families," said Dowell. "The thought of anyone not having this basic fundamental necessity is heart breaking. We must do all we can to ensure that no one is without a home."
Dowell's company, Realty World Dowell and Associates is a gold sponsor, and his other company, Dowell Cleaning Service, is a bronze sponsor, respectively donating $500 and $100 to the event. There are three silver sponsors, each donating $250 — Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz with the Somerset Sleep and Lung Institute. Adam Tyler Asher with Liberty Mutual Insurance and Butch Sizemore with Superior Home Inspections.
The event is definitely creating some buzz — Dowell said they've over 20,000 people on the event's Facebook page ("Southern Kentucky's Got Talent").
"There are videos of most acts on our facebook page," said Dowell, who is serving as M.C. for the event. "We have eight singers, many of which have performed at places like the Kentucky State Fair, Apple Festival and Kentucky Theater. We have four comics and again some have toured nationally! We have one magician, one actress and one impressionist who has even played Vegas! These are all Southern Kentucky folks.
The event begins at 7 p.m. in The Center's theater. Tickets can be ordered via Eventbrite, or can also be purchased at Dowell's office at 110 Richie Lane in Somerset and 1691 Nevada Avenue in London. Tickets are $10 in advance, $20 at the door. It is general seating.
Southern Kentucky's Got Talent ... and later this month, you'll have a chance to see it all on display, just like on TV.
"This will be very similar to ("America's Got Talent")," said Dowell. "The only difference really is it happens in one night."
