The Somerset Police Department has welcomed three new members to its Advisory Committee.
Ameet Patel is the Managing Partner for Thoroughbred Hospitality Group, a hotel management group here in Somerset. With Thoroughbred, Patel manages three award winning hotels here in Somerset- Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels, Best Western Inn & Suites and Hampton Inn by Hilton. A proud resident of the Somerset area for 22 years, Patel is eager to get started working with the committee to help SPD and the Somerset community reach its full potential.
Also with Thoroughbred Hospitality Group is JaKaye Garth, who serves as Sales Director. A life-long resident of Somerset, Garth graduated from Somerset High School and later attended Morehead University earning her Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication. Returning to Somerset after college she went right to work at The Commonwealth Journal. In 2019, Garth became the Director of Sales at Somerset's Hampton Inn. Later that same year Garth was promoted to Director of Sales for Thoroughbred Hospitality Group. While her career is in sales and marketing, a top priority to her, is the safety and success of her hometown of Somerset. Her goal in joining the committee is to become a trusted source for her community and a voice for the citizens in sharing their concerns as well as compliments for The Somerset Police Department.
Eric Barnes, an alum of the Dunbar School and later Somerset High School attended College at Berea prior to joining the United States Navy. While serving, Barnes graduated the Naval School of Health Sciences in San Diego CA. After his service in the Navy, Barnes worked for the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services as Assistant Director as well as the state's Cultural Diversity Training Coordinator. A member of the first graduating class of the Governor's Minority Management Program, Barnes became a Certified Public Manager with Kentucky's Governmental Services Center at Kentucky State University. In 2020, Barnes completed a three-year apprenticeship becoming certified as an Embalmer and Crematory Operator. He currently works at Somerset Undertaking as well as pastors Trinity Fellowship Church. Barnes considers it an honor to serve on the Citizens Advisory Committee and often uses the motto "If I can help somebody as I travel along, then my living shall not be in vain."
The Police Advisory Committee was formed in May 2016 to act in an advisory capacity by bringing feedback to the department's attention from the community concerning public safety issues and law enforcement needs and concerns. The committee may mediate problems or conflicts and serve as an advocate for programs, ideas, and methods to improve the relationship between the police and the community.
All members of the committee have volunteered their time to serve and are made up of a mixture of the community. The committee members were selected from backgrounds including clergy, education, medical, small and medium business, as well as current and retired professionals from the Somerset community.
The new members are replacing Perla Hernandez, a founding member of the committee who has moved away, and Somerset First Baptist Pastor French Harmon, who will be taking a job in Louisville which will require more of his time away from Somerset.
Other members of the committee include: Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Michelle Allen, United Cumberland Bank Vice President Steve Bray, Somerset Community College Dean of Arts & Sciences Jon Burlew, NewLife Industries President & CEO Josh Cimala, SPD Police Chaplain Mike Dunham, Over My Head Homeless Shelter President Steve Hall, Somerset Independent Schools Director of District-wide Programs Tim Ham, Don Molden Multiple Services President Vertrees Molden, Modern Systems President & CEO David Morris, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital President Robert Parker, retired Somerset Postmaster John L. Perkins, Eagle Realty Manager Linda Skaarup, and Dr. Joseph Weigel.
