Commendations for both the Somerset Police Department and local Boy Scout Troops capped off Monday's Somerset City Council meeting.
Local pastors David Carr and Jeff Griffith were on hand to present the city with two awards - one towards SPD and one towards Chief William Hunt specifically - on their role in keeping the peace during Oct 5th's Chill Out and Proud festival.
The awards were given on behalf of King of Kings Radio.
Carr told the council, "The demand was strenuous on our police department, and tonight I would like to express our appreciation for their outstanding work and service that day in assisting all groups present with safety and protection, and for every day they are out in our community to assist in this matter."
In presenting the plaques to the city and Mayor Alan Keck, Griffith quoted from the book of Matthew, saying, "Blessed are the peacemakers."
He added about the day of the festival: "I actually wasn't out there, but I heard nothing but good reports from our City Police and all the authorities that were involved in the peaceful protesting."
From being recognized to doing the recognition, city officials gave the spotlight over to two local Boy Scout dens: Boy Scout Troop 79 from the First Christian Church and Cub Scout Webelos Pack 184 from the First United Methodist Church.
Council Member and former scout master Tom Eastham spoke directly to the Scouts who were in attendance at the meeting, encouraging them to continue to the highest ranks of the organization.
"It's quite an endeavor that you're trying to achieve here, and I recommend that you just hang in there and keep doing your activities. … You're getting some good learning, some good moral value teachings," Eastham said.
In the business section of Monday's meeting, council members approved one zoning change and had the first reading of a second zoning proposal.
The approved change was for property on Monticello Street for four pieces of property that were changed from Industrial-1 (I-1) to a Business-1 (B-1) zoned area.
The properties are located at 125, 129, 131 and 133 Monticello Street, at the intersection of Grove and Old Monticello streets.
The first reading for a zoning change for 1208 East Mount Vernon Street was held, with the property scheduled to go from a Residential-1 (R-1) zoned property to an R-1A property. A second reading will be held at a later time.
The council also approved an ordinance allowing for the refinancing of the city's 2011 General Obligation Bonds.
Mayor Keck told the audience that the refinancing would save the city - and thereby the taxpayers - anywhere from $350,000 to $410,000, depending on rates.
