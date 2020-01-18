The Somerset Police Department posted a statement Thursday night saying that it had investigated a social media post in which "no credible threat" was found to local students.
SPD said that a juvenile posted to social media a picture of a toy weapon with a caption consisting the name of a local school (unnamed by SPD).
"SPD immediately contacted the appropriate school officials and visited the juvenile that made the post," the SPD said in a Facebook message.
"The investigation into the alarming post revealed there was no credible threat to any local school.
"Events like this can cause worry and concern. We appreciate the partnerships we have with our schools and our community.
"Due to a supportive community and confidence with working with Somerset Police Dept. we were able to quickly resolve this issue."
SPD added, "We applaud our community for immediately contacting us when things like this come up. Their trust in us resulted in quick confirmation there was no credible threat."
