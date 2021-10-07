SPD issues missing person alert

The Somerset Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.
The agency is reporting that on Wednesday, Officer Logan Smith spoke with family members who reported Raechyl Anne Minton as missing since Monday, October 4, at around 11 a.m.
Minton is described as 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, with red hair. She wears eyeglasses and has the following tattoos: a black dagger on her left arm, a black sunburst on her left hand, and an orange statue of a female on her right arm.
Minton was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with black leggings and Vans shoes, black and yellow in color. She also is believed to have been carrying a pink backpack. Minton was last seen at the Oakhill Valero at the intersection of Oakhill Rd./Monticello St. on October 4.
If you have any information on Minton’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or SPD Detective Andrew Wilson at 606-678-5178.
