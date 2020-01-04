SPD: New Year's 2020 was celebrated safely

Saying that nothing stood out on New Year's Eve is a good thing - especially when it's being said by local law enforcement.
The Somerset Police had a "typical" New Year's Eve in terms of the calls and activities surrounding the all-night celebration of the new year, according to SPD Captain Mike Correll.
"Nothing significant stood out," Correll said.
"As usual, we get a lot of 'shots fired' complaints that turn out to be folks celebrating with fireworks," he added.
But overall, the holiday seemed to go by without issue, and that's including the approximate 2,000 people who gathered downtown Tuesday night to ring in the new year while celebrating at the "Light Up 2020 Bash."
That bash seemed to go off without a hitch, and Correll placed the kudos for that on the city officials who planned it, the first responders who were out in force watching over the festivities, and the attendees themselves.
"The City of Somerset's 'Light up 2020' event downtown went terrifically, thanks in part to a great crowd of party-goers who acted and planned their night responsibly," Correll said.
"The careful planning among city organizers as well as first responders working jointly in being prepared for emergencies aided in that area as well. Many of our emergency services were well-represented at the event. Not only did Somerset PD have multiple officers there, but the Somerset Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS were on hand for emergencies. Pulaski County Special Response Team HAZMAT-12 was there with their mobile command center ready for most anything.
"Mostly for us though, just communicating and everyone being on the same page really helped create a safe inviting environment at the bash."
