SPD officer shoots son in altercation

A Somerset Police Officer was involved in a domestic altercation that resulted in his adult son being wounded with a firearm, according to authorities.
According to Somerset Police Chief William Hunt, Officer Jason Griffith is on administrative leave during the investigation process into an incident that occurred Monday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 stated in a release on Tuesday that a call was received just after 4 p.m. Monday about a shooting that occurred at a residence on Starlite Drive in Somerset.
Upon arrival, troopers determined that Devin B. Griffith, 24, of Somerset, had been shot by Jason Griffith, 47, of Somerset, according to KSP. The state police release said that the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute altercation that had taken place at Jason Griffith's residence.
KSP Trooper Lloyd Cochran noted that the confrontation was between father and son. The father was Jason Griffith, who serves with Somerset Police. Devin Griffith did not live there, according to Cochran.
"The son started assaulting the father, and the father defended himself by firing a shot at him," said Cochran.
Devin was not believed to be armed, according to Cochran.
He was flown to the University of Kentucky and listed as being in "fair" condition as of Tuesday afternoon.
The matter was discussed on the Commonwealth Journal's Facebook page after the story initially broke Tuesday. Facebook user Brett Snell said that the altercation happened in the home of Jason's girlfriend, "where Devin was to pick up his child after work." Jasmine Bell, added that her child was watched in that home by the grandmother, and that the child was in the house at the time of the altercation.
"He was there to get OUR child," she said.
Cochran said that there were no charges at this time against Jason Griffith, but charges are expected against Devin Griffith. No further details on charges were available at that time.
The investigation will be presented to a Pulaski County Grand Jury upon its completion, according to KSP.
KSP Lt. Rodney Wren is continuing the investigation, and was assisted at the scene by troopers from Post 11, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.
