A suspicious package left outside a downtown governmental building Monday morning was determined not to be a threat after the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team was called in to investigate.
According to SRT Chief Doug Baker, the team was contacted around 11 a.m. in regard to a partially opened box which appeared to have been deliberately placed in front of the flagpole. The box was labeled as containing an air mattress and that's what appeared to be inside based solely on visual inspection.
But SRT didn't want to take any chances.
"You never know, anymore," Chief Baker said.
Though SRT doesn't specifically train as a "bomb squad," Chief Baker said the team is equipped to investigate up to a point before calling in the Kentucky State Police's Hazardous Devices Unit. First deployed was Captain Steve Woods and his explosives K9 Maka.
"We ran the K9 around and got no hits," Chief Baker said. "…We X-rayed the box and there didn't appear to be anything in it except clear material. There wasn't anything that blocked it like a switch or wiring. Lastly we just brought the robot up to push it over in case there was something underneath the box."
Once the package cleared those tests, the team opened it and pulled out an air mattress. While a lay person might lament much ado about what ultimately turned out to be nothing, SRT took the investigation well in stride.
"It was a very good training opportunity," Chief Baker said of the incident. "Honestly the reason we went to so much trouble is because first, you can't take a chance and secondly, it was a good opportunity for us to be able to train in "real world" circumstances on something that we don't get a whole lot of chance to."
