Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.