Although the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is not the first to sweep the globe, it is the first experienced by many in Pulaski County.
While the general public grapples with the state restrictions put in place to slow the virus' spread, first responders have remained on the front line. One agency in particular is leading the way when others need guidance in PPE (personal protective equipment) and decontamination best practices.
"We're fairly active through all of this," Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT), said.
With training specific to biological hazards, SRT is uniquely prepared to help other departments in direct contact with COVID-19 patients. The team is a key player in the county's emergency operations center (EOC). When Baker talked to the Commonwealth Journal, SRT had gone on a total of 82 runs so far this year -- 42 of those runs were related to COVID-19.
The chief explained that SRT members go out with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS on calls regarding any patient either known to be COVID-19 positive or who is showing symptoms. Rather than assisting with patients, SRT watches over the ambulance crew to ensure they are putting on and removing PPE correctly.
"I can't brag enough about the role that EMS has taken in this. [EMS Chief] Steve Eubank's people are absolutely top notch," Chief Baker said. "They've helped us to help them. There have been no conflicts; they know what we're there for. This allows them to concentrate on that patient. Some of [the patients] aren't that bad; some of them are gravely ill. Some of them, they have had to transport more than once."
"So far, knock on wood, there's not been one positive case at EMS, which in this day and time with them on the front line, is basically unheard of.…For them to do the preventative care that the EMTs and paramedics have done and to not that have an exposure that has hit as a positive yet, I'm just amazed."
Law enforcement, the chief added, has also done well in their duties to reduce the risk of exposure. "If needed we've been decontaminating the ambulances, the sheriff's office cruisers and anything like that," he added.
In addition to cleaning the vehicles for first responders after COVID-19 runs, SRT members also make deliveries coming into the EOC through the Pulaski County Essentials Hotline.
"We're making most of the prescription deliveries to anyone who has tested positive, so it [the pandemic] has dramatically increased our activity.…That also allows keeping the fire departments to where they're not having exposures, where they would normally go with EMS. They can go ahead and do their normal job of firefighting."
SRT's mobile command center was also stationed at The Center for Rural Development last week to assist with the drive-thru coronavirus testing.
Helping with response times is a policy change implemented about a year ago, prior to the pandemic, when SRT decided to keep one vehicle staffed at all times. Chief Baker said the on-call program has been expanded so that 2-3 team members are available to go on each run, although they may split up if there are two runs at once.
"We've got eight people who are assigned specifically for COVID-19 incidents," Baker added. "We're working in shifts."
Finally, Chief Baker the EOC's efforts to obtain enough PPE for first responders as well as healthcare providers. "They've done tremendous work," he said. "All of the departments have pulled together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.