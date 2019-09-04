Spectrum donates laptop computers to local high schools

A local telecommunications company recently helped local schools get better plugged in.
Spectrum recently donated 20 Hewlett-Packard laptop computers to Pulaski County High School and Southwestern High School.
"These communities and their schools are in need of technology devices as they are located in underserved areas of the commonwealth," read a release by Charter Communications on the donations.
The computers were presented on Tuesday, August 26.
State Senator Rick Girdler, Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Pulaski County Judge Executive Steve Kelley, and Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson were all on hand for the presentation, along with representatives from Charter Communications.
Additionally, Spectrum provided information about its Spectrum Internet Assist Program, which is designed to deliver eligible customers with low-cost broadband speeds three times faster than comparable services offered by competitors, and exceeds the Federal Communications Commission's definition of "high-speed." Spectrum Internet Assist is now available throughout the company's 41-state service area.
Charter Communications Inc., is the the second largest cable operator in the United States and provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV programming, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.
