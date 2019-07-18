SPEDA auctioning off land, tools on Friday

SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) is selling at auction at 10 a.m. Friday more than five acres of land and an assortment of tools the newly formed agency inherited from Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation, the former economic development group that merged with SPEDA.
The absolute auction, handled by Godby Realty & Auction, includes 5.5 acres of what they describe as prime commercial property off Monticello Road. The land to be sold adjoins Lake Cumberland Regional Airport property.
The auction site is at 419 Bourne Avenue in the lower level of the former Palm Beach building. "The Palm Beach building is not being sold ... only the land and tools belonging to SPEDA," emphasized Chris Girdler, president and CEO of SPEDA. He was responding to a rumor the sale included the old Palm Beach building.
Among tools, mostly new and in boxes, to be offered to the public are:
Large Craftsman tool box, woodworking tools, chisel/routers, saw blades, drill bits, grinders, socket sets, screwdrivers, large assortment channel locks, vice grips, hammers, tapes, adjustable wrenches, large wrench sets and Dewalt angle grinder.
Also, large pipe wrenches, Milwaukee cordless rivet bit, Dewalt sander, Bosch HD drill, Hobart air compressor, Dewalt bench grinder, table vice, Miller welding table, employee lockers, Werner 12-foot fiberglass ladder, Dewalt 12-foot chop saw and Dewalt table saw.
Also, Minuteman gas floor sweeper, Honda 13hp floor sweeper, spray fence painter, two new Dewalt planers, gas generator, Shop Vac, Stihl chainsaw, Stihl blower and Stihl Weedeater.
Also, Pole saw, gas cans, battery charger, new Dewalt circular saw, four-ton jack stands, air hose reel, sofa table, executive office chairs, fire proof file cabinets, 16-foot boardroom table, office chairs, wooden file set and miscellaneous items.
"We don't have any use for the tools and money obtained from the sale of the tools and land can better be used by SPEDA for other economic development efforts." Girdler said. "Personally, rather than holding onto the land, I'd rather see it used for private development that would benefit the community," Girdler said.
SPEDA is the newly formed economic development group in Somerset and Pulaski County. Girdler will unveil the organization's logo, branding, website and social media launch during the August 6 membership meeting of Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. The session begins at noon at The Center for Rural Development.
