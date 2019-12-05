SPEDA decides to back two state roads projects

Though the determination of which road projects state government may take up in the new year is still months away, the local economic development association has made their decision as to which projects they will be rooting - or routing - for.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) board voted Wednesday to advocate for two possible projects in particular. One would be the widening of Ky. 461 to four lanes from the Buck Creek Bridge to its connection with I-75 in Mt. Vernon.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates that this project would cost around $104.91 million, according to SPEDA President Chris Girdler.
The second project that caught the board's attention would be to designate the Cumberland Parkway as a "spur" of I-65, which would change its designation to that of an interstate.
The board pointed out who a similar project was done with a road that connects Bowling Green to Owensboro, designating that the "I-265 Spur."
That project has an estimated cost of around $69 million, but Girdler pointed out that most of that money is earmarked for changing the Edmonton exit in Metcalfe County to meet "interstate standards."
In recommending those two projects for the board's backing, Girdler stressed the importance of interstate access for economic development.
"I will tell you, every site selector we've talked to, every industrial leader we've talked to, highway accessibility is the number one topic of conversation. … Everybody wants to have easy access to a major interstate," Girdler said.
Somerset Mayor and SPEDA board member Alan Keck agreed, saying he wanted to see the parkway gain that designation.
He said interstate access was a box that industries want to check.
However, Keck admitted the other project would be more important. "As much as I want to be connected to an interstate, there's just a huge practical component to 461," he said.
Also at Wednesday's meeting, the board voted to move forward with purchasing a 142-acre property planned to become the new industrial park annex.
Referred to in recent months as "The Garner Property," the land was purchased last month by Pulaski County Government.
Girdler said it provided the initial financing to buy the property, with plans to allow SPEDA to purchase the property when ready.
While Girdler had expected the decision to do that to take place in the next few months, the SPEDA board decided in Wednesday's session to move on that now.
Another Wednesday decision was for the board to announce a community-wide training program to help anyone involved in board organization to learn Robert's Rules of Order.
The training will take place January 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pulaski County Public Library.
Zella Pearson of Priority1 Inc. will conduct the training.
"We want, as SPEDA, to promote proper governance. We want everyone to know the proper order of which to conduct various meetings," Girdler said.
The training will be open to anyone involved in any kind of board, including school boards, Site Based Decision Making boards, baseball and sports boars, theater boards, library boards, and attorneys who have boards as clients.
More information on the course will be announced in the coming weeks.
