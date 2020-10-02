Improvements at Pulaski County Park have been a top priority since Judge-Executive Steve Kelley took office.
Now SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority) is joining the county's efforts with a project to make Lake Cumberland accessible for people of all abilities.
During SPEDA's monthly meeting Thursday, President and CEO Chris Girdler announced that the organization has received a $3,333 grant from the Somerset-Lake Cumberland REALTORS®. The group represents one of six regions of Kentucky REALTORS® (KYR), which made available $10,000 to each region for Community, Economic Development & Housing Affordability (CODE) grant.
SPEDA will use its grant to construct Pinson Pier, the first handicap-accessible pier anywhere on Lake Cumberland. Girdler said the idea was first put forth by a local man whose son loves to fish but has cerebral palsy and autism. Soon after moving to Somerset, Kevin Pinson and his family struggled to find a good fishing spot that was accessible to his son Ryan's special needs.
The pier is part of a larger initiative SPEDA is undertaking in partnership with Pulaski County Fiscal Court to improve other areas of the park. Girdler advised SPEDA board members Thursday that more details on the pier design and park renovations will be presented to the county in the next 30 to 45 days.
"This is just a wonderful project for Pulaski County Park," Girdler said. "…Hold on, it's going to be exciting. [The park] is truly a jewel in our crown as Pulaski Countians."
The SPEDA president praised Kelley for the work which has already been done. Board member Forrest Spillman, who often mountain bikes at the park, noted that its trails have become increasingly populated with outdoor enthusiasts from Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati.
"It's gotten the reputation of being probably the best place for a mountain biker in the state," Spillman said. "…The park is so versatile in terms of what it has to offer, obviously the lake is the main draw, but there are a lot of secondary things that are really, really impressive."
Judge Kelley added that county officials have more planned for the Pulaski Park over the next two years. He talked about one area near the trailhead that they would like to develop for "glamping."
"It's almost like its own little island," Kelley explained. "We're talking about putting in treehouses and yurts over in that little secluded area as a way hopefully not only to give our locals different opportunities but to draw these people that are coming in out of town that would give them the total outdoor experience."
In terms of traditional camping, the judge added that no matter how many sites the county adds (the number has more than tripled in recent years), there are people waiting to fill reservations.
Girdler reported that SPEDA has also been in talks with organizers of Mud, Mayhem & Fun -- a 5K obstacle race held at the park -- to help raise its national profile.
"Mud Mayhem is truly becoming a signature event for Pulaski County," Girdler said. "…Communities are paying $100,000 and $150,000 a year to these types of organizations to get them to come to their community because of the economic impact it has and here we have Mud Mayhem right here in our backyard, already going."
Traditionally held in July, the race is but one major event that can bring visitors into Pulaski County that month.
"You have July 4th weekend in Pulaski County then you've got Master Musicians Festival, then you've got Mud Mayhem, then you've got Somernites Cruise," Girdler said. "You've got every single weekend in July packed with some amazing events that will just build upon this already tourism-friendly economy that we have here."
SPEDA Vice-Chair Michelle Allen, who serves as executive director for the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau, noted that Mud Mayhem has become so successful that it has been granted a line item in the CVB budget. "I think that's a great opportunity for us [SPEDA] to be involved," she said.
In other business, board members discussed:
• the Somerset-Pulaski Clean Sweep scheduled for the week of October 19.
• a board retreat and annual meeting scheduled for December 2.
• the recent completion of a Zoom series promoting small business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
