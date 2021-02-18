SPEDA helping developer gauge interest in residential community

With recent reports of continuing development along US 27 in Somerset, it might surprise that the latest effort involves not retail or restaurants but a residential rental community.
SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) has developed an online survey to gauge interest in a residential facility which would be fairly self-contained with communal amenities such as a gym, pool, dog park and more.
"Housing is a crucial element to economic development," the survey announcement stated, "and to that end, SPEDA is committed to pursuing opportunities for attractive, affordable residential housing for Somerset-Pulaski County residents."
SPEDA president and CEO Chris Girdler confirmed that there has been interest in constructing such a facility along the US 27 corridor, though he declined to specify location or developer.
"SPEDA will never leave any stone unturned in our effort to improve quality of life and increase opportunities for our community," Girdler said. "We are constantly working with and talking to business leaders from across the country and many are taking notice of the great things going on in Somerset and Pulaski County."
Girdler continued that there was no better way for this "major developer" to gauge interest than to directly engage local citizens from all walks of life. "The feedback has been very positive and will prove helpful," he added.
The survey -- found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NKMVW2D -- is expected to be open through the end of this week.
