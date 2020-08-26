SPEDA hosting Zoom series for business owners

While our community may no longer be in lockdown, local businesses continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help, SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) has partnered with transformational coach/consultant Greg Coker to offer four free Zoom calls over the next month which focuses on what you can do to ensure your business survives this crisis.
Coker will help participants develop a personal/organizational action plan to ensure long-term impact/success. The Zoom sessions will take place each Tuesday morning in September beginning at 9 a.m.
The September 8 session, Leadership in Adversity, highlights effective strategies for leading people and organizations through this pandemic and gives you a blueprint for change.
On September 15, Organizational Traction outlines six components that distinguish how some organizations thrive while others are hanging by a thread. It provides numerous models for employee engagement and the four disciplines of execution needed for implementing your plan.
The highlights of the September 22 Zoom call on Stress Management are the seven characteristics of stress resistant people, all research-based and guaranteed to both reinforce what your folks are already doing and motivate them for the needed changes.
The last session, Team Effectiveness, on September 29 covers a number of topics including Team Communications, Team Soft Skills, Five Dysfunctions of a Team, Five Disciplines of Team Leaders, Steps of Team Growth and Conflict Resolution.
To register, email ibuildcathedrals@gmail.com. You will receive a confirmation email with instructions on joining the Zoom training.
