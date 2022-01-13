SPEDA is now accepting applications for a new round of mini-grants. The deadline to apply for the third round of funding is Feb. 25, 2022, with winners to be selected in April or May.
The SPEDA mini-grant program awards a total of $10,000 per year to support entrepreneurial endeavors, made possible with savings realized through proper financial management and oversight.
SPEDA will award four $2,500 grants to businesses with the best applications for start-up or expansion projects. Those projects can include but are not limited to: strategic planning and management; purchase or physical improvements to facilities or equipment; training; or leadership, planning and management capacity initiatives.
Complete guidelines for the mini-grant program and the proposal form can be downloaded online at somersetkyleads.com/opportunities/, or e-mailed by contacting Girdler at chris@speda.org or SPEDA Chief Accounting Officer Jessica Carlton at jessica@speda.org.
