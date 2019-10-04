SPEDA moving forward with Judicial Center stage canopy project

SPEDA has stepped into the spotlight to help with a project that would put a covering on the stage at the Judicial Center Plaza.
In its October meeting SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) board members heard from CEO Chris Girdler that the city of Somerset has agreed to partner with SPEDA and Pulaski County Government in moving the project forward.
"As you all may remember, this started as a Chamber of Commerce Leadership class of 2017 project," Girdler said.
"They were struggling a little bit raising the finances for that. SPEDA kind of stepped in, wanted to try to fill that void and help them push this through the tape."
Girdler added that a call for bids produced two bidders whose costs came in over project estimates. Girdler went to both to see if costs could be decreased, and have given them until October 18 to submit modified bids.
Girdler said the stage canopy would be a "tremendous asset" in terms of downtown development and revitalization.
He said also that an unnamed local business has expressed interest in becoming a sponsor, possibly offering close to six-figures.
Girdler will be presenting the stage plans to Fiscal Court at their Oct. 8 meeting.
