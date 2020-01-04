SPEDA plans press conference to introduce the public to Horse Soldier Bourbon

SPEDA’s first meeting of 2020 kicked off with an invitation to hear more about the bourbon distillery coming to Somerset, an announcement about the upcoming release of a promotional video and a round-up of where ongoing projects stand.
The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) extended an invitation to the public to attend a press conference featuring two of the owners of Horse Soldier Bourbon, John Koko and Scott Neil.
The gathering will take place in the Council Chambers of Somerset City Hall (first floor) on Friday, Jan. 10.
It begins at 1:30 p.m., and SPEDA CEO Chris Girdler said it was expected to run about one hour.
Girdler thanked Somerset Mayor Alan Keck for taking the reigns on getting the distillery here. Keck, in turn, thanked County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, Fiscal Court and Tourism Executive Director (and SPEDA board member) Michelle Allen.
Girdler said that the Kentucky Bourbon Trail gets around 1.5 million visitors each year — 70 percent of whom come from outside of Kentucky, and a large portion of that comes from outside of the U.S.
“I don’t think the community as a whole – I don’t think we as a whole – yet know what a tremendous impact this is going to have on our community and the Lake Cumberland region,” Girdler said. “I think it’s just a perfect complement.”
Keck added, “It will have generational impact for the whole community. And if you’re not a bourbon drinker, that’s fine. The teetotalers can still celebrate, because these are values-based folks – they mentioned values twice in their announcement video – and the economic impact will be huge.”
Horse Soldier Bourbon was founded by members of the first U.S. Army Special Forces unit to enter Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Before that press conference, though – specifically on Wednesday – SPEDA will be releasing the second of their video series promoting Somerset and the Pulaski area to potential businesses. This video will cover education and workforce development, and features interviews with Pulaski Superintendent Patrick Richardson, Somerset Superintendent Kyle Lively, and both President Dr. Carey Castle and Vice President of Workforce Solutions Alesa Johnson from Somerset Community College.
Girdler said the video would go up on SPEDA’s website when released.
The SPEDA website also hosts the applications for its mini-grant programs. “We have had a tremendous amount of positive feedback on that,” Girdler said.
Anyone can go to the website and download the guidelines and application for one of four grants the organization will announce the winners of in April.
Each grant will be for $2,500, with SPEDA looking to award grants to two start-up companies and two growth-oriented businesses that have been in business for more than a year.
The application deadline is February 28.
Girdler also reminded the public that a workshop for Robert’s Rules of Order will be held January 23 at 9 a.m. at the Pulaski County Library. “SPEDA always wants to promote good governance, good oversight, and try to lay that good foundation for future people to follow, and there’s no better way to do that than to set a good example as to the right way to conduct governmental meetings,” he said.
Around 30 people have already signed up for the workshop, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.