SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (December 12, 2019) -- The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) and local training and consulting company Priority 1 Inc. have partnered to offer a free, community-wide training to anyone involved with a board or governing body who wants to learn parliamentary procedure.
The training will be 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 23 at the Pulaski County Public Library.
Zella Pearson, president of Priority 1 Inc. in Somerset, will lead the group through the guidelines of Robert's Rules of Order, the most widely used manual of parliamentary procedure in the United States. First published in 1876, Robert's Rules of Order governs the meetings of a diverse range of organizations -- including church groups, sports organizations, homeowners' associations, non-profits, professional societies, school boards and site-based decision making councils -- that have adopted it as their parliamentary authority.
"At SPEDA, we believe transparency is extremely important in fostering goodwill in the community and creating a trusting environment where we all work, live and play," SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said. "Knowing how to govern properly is essential to that. Whether you are an elected official, lead your homeowners' association or are the chairperson of the school board, we want to provide you the resources to conduct meetings properly and answer any procedural questions that arise."
Robert's Rules of Order covers everything from explaining what motions exist and how they can be made, to election processes, speaking and debate, how to establish bylaws and how to discipline when proper procedure isn't followed.
Through Priority 1, Pearson trains employees and management in the areas of leadership, employee appraisals, harassment, and customer service. She has a variety of clients, including county and city elected officials, industries, health care organizations, educational organizations and charitable and civic organizations.
Pearson's experience in parliamentary procedure can be seen through her service to the community, having served as president of the Somerset Rotary Club, a member of the steering committee for the Bethany House campaign, president of her homeowners' association and a board member for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
To register for this free training, contact SPEDA Chief Accounting Officer Jessica Carlton at jessica@speda.org or call (606) 425-5409.
