The newly organized SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) is working with the owner of Continental Refinery to bring the iconic facility back into production. The former Somerset Refinery stopped production about a year and a half ago and announced a $75 million modernization.
Demetrios Haseotes, owner of the refinery, in a statement to the Commonwealth Journal a few weeks ago, cast some doubt about the refinery's future when he said possibility for future production at the refinery has improved " ... from 50-50 to above 50-50." He said " ... it will be years ... at least two years (before production would be resumed)."
"We are completely transparent. (What I told you) is what I tell my employees (so they can make their own career decisions)," Haseotes remarked. He said about 17 workers are still at the plant.
Chris Girdler, president and CEO of SPEDA, in an e-mail to the Commonwealth Journal, said: "I am in continued conversations with Demetrios and commend his vision along with his determination. We are working through ways in which we can work together to see the refinery come back online. The legislation passed this year in Frankfort was instrumental in Continental's efforts and we all are thankful to our state legislators and the governor for their hard work to see this completed.
"Demetrios is a great entrepreneur and businessman and we will keep working alongside him to ensure we are doing all we can to help him and his company and in turn our overall community," Girdler concluded.
Kris Gibson, manager of Continental Refinery, said recently it is "the intent of continental refinery to resume production." Millions have been spent at the refinery since it was purchased by Continental.
Haseotes, owner and past director of the Cumberland Group of Companies, which include Framingham, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms and Gulf Oil LP, formed Somerset-based Continental Refining Company (CRC) in December 2011 and purchased financially troubled Somerset Refinery. Refining operations resumed in January 2013 after Somerset Refinery had been shut down for about three years.
Continental Refining Company, located on a 93-acre site off Monticello Street, is one of only 150 refineries in the United States and one of two refineries in Kentucky. At full capacity, the local refinery in a year can produce 23,000,000 gallons of gasoline, 6,000,000 gallons of kerosene, 21,000,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 30,000,000 gallons of heating oils.
The former Somerset Refinery has been a part of Somerset and a stable employer since it formation, dating back to the 1930s. It is a convenient marketplace for oil produced in the Lake Cumberland region.
Continental Refining Company is the closest refinery for crude oil producers within a 170-miles radius. The other refinery in Kentucky is Catlettsburg Refining owned by Marathon Petroleum Corporation.
