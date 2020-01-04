Trivia question: What was the first vendor to take part in Somernites Cruise?
Ask Jason Spencer of Spencer Concessions. He'll tell you.
"We were the first vendor that started the Somernites Cruise," he said, "their first year."
So now we know.
The food truck era is currently upon Pulaski County but Spencer Concessions has been in it for a long time, traveling all over not only Pulaski County but the Commonwealth of Kentucky spreading the joy of freshly-grilled franks and deep-fried sweets.
"We bought (the food truck) 28 years ago," said Spencer Tuesday night as his operation set up shop on the Fountain Square in front of Citizens National Bank for the New Year's Eve Light Up 2020 Bash in downtown Somerset.
"We were camping in Conley Bottom and went to the Wayne County Fair," he added. "We saw the guy had a 'For Sale' sign on (the trailer) and my mom and brother just decided that's something we'd want to get into, because we always enjoyed going to festivals as a family."
It's a family affair for the Spencer bunch -- he, his brother, their spouses, their kids, and the Spencer parents all help run the food stands when they're able to do so.
"It's a side job we do; we all work full-time," he said, noting that his parents are retired. "It's just something we enjoy doing."
Spencer Concessions hails from the southern end of Somerset, the Ferry Road area, and has three different trucks or booths that they operate -- Spencer Concessions, Big Ole Concessions, and the Tater Tent.
From those, event attendees who stumble upon one of the trio of trucks and tents can get classic fair food like funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, blooming onions, ribeye steak sandwiches, spiral potatoes (as one could imagine, the "Tater Tent" carries quite an amount of potato-based goodies), homemade chili dogs and burgers.
Perhaps the most popular item they have is the smoked sausages with peppers and onions -- and of course, "taters" topped with different dressings, from chili and cheese to ranch.
"People are all different (in their topping preferences), wherever you go," said Spencer.
Spencer Concessions doesn't just stick to Pulaski County -- they do 23 festivals a year, all over Kentucky.
"From Hazard all the way over to Russell County," said Spencer.
In addition to Somernites, which Spencer still likes to go to when they can, they've also done local events like the annual Walker Weekend/Zombie Walk in downtown Somerset.
But being a part of local history with the Cruise? "It feels real good," said Spencer. "We'd love to be able to do the car show every month, but we do other festivals."
However, Spencer said they were "excited" to be on hand for another first, the maiden New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Somerset.
"To have a ball drop like New York City? I guess I took 10 pictures of that ball hanging there," said Spencer.
Whenever going to a major event, one of the most common ways to have fun is enjoyed a deep-fried candy bar or savory sausage. But being in that environment is a pretty sweet experience for the Spencers as well.
"It's been real fun," said Spencer. "... We're just a real close family, and it's family-oriented."
