Jessalyn Burton was awarded the Spring 2022 John T Smith Scholarship to attend Somerset Community College (SCC). Burton is a 2021 graduate of Rockcastle County High School.
She participated in the Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Honors Club, Dance Blue, Educators Rising, and Track and Field. Also, while in high school, Burton took dual credit classes. She is the daughter of Mary French of Rockcastle County.
The John T. Smith scholarships are available to minority residents of Kentucky who demonstrate potential for success in postsecondary education and demonstrate a need for financial support in pursuing postsecondary education.
Burton stated, "As a young adult, attempting to pay individual/home bills, work, go to school, and a social life was hard to balance when trying to figure out what college met my needs. SCC was close to home, affordable, and had all the opportunities and resources I needed to grow into an independent career-ready adult,"
Alyssa Emmett completed her GED in 2012 and has been awarded the Spring 2022 Leora Prewitt Memorial Scholarship to attend Somerset Community College. Emmett is currently seeking a dual major for Visual Communications with a multi-media focus and video production.
In addition to taking classes at SCC, Emmett also stays involved with the community by participating in London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce, London Rotary Club, London Laurel Tourism, and the Laurel County Diversity and Inclusion Council. She is the daughter of Paula Johnson of Corbin, KY.
The Leora Prewitt Memorial Scholarship was established in 2007 through the generosity of Leora Prewitt and is awarded to students who demonstrate potential for success in postsecondary education.
Emmett commented, "I chose SCC because they are local and offered the program I wanted that works perfectly with my current career. They were very helpful in my journey to begin college. I also know someone that went through the same program and she recommended SCC."
Students interested in attending SCC can still apply for fall semester scholarships with a July 1 deadline. To apply visit somerset.kctcs.edu/scholarships.
