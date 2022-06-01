Pulaski County got to show off its best side as the summer tourism season got underway thanks to a hugely successful Spring Cleanup.
The annual series of events takes place each April, spearheaded by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE (Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment) in partnership with various community agencies in the counties PRIDE covers.
Local efforts were recognized during last week's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court by County Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten, who also serves as Pulaski's PRIDE Coordinator. The report earned the collective kudos from magistrates, as voiced by District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon.
"I would like to say I appreciate your role and what you do, and all the people that help," Wheeldon said.
The cleanup kicked off with a waste tire collection event that brought in 71,804 tires. Masten called it one of the biggest collections the county has had and noted that another event won't be held locally for three years but that tire amnesties are open to any Kentucky resident regardless of what county they live in.
Next up was the Pulaski Clean Sweep on April 14, focusing on highways such as US 27.
"We had 128 businesses participate," Masten said, adding that "367 volunteers cleaned up 405 bags of trash on that one day alone."
During the week of April 18 and leading into Earth Day on April 22, local students participated in the Triple Bag Challenge -- a social media campaign in which students pick up three bags of litter in an area of their choice and then post before and after pictures. Masten reported that 11 were awarded prizes for their efforts in the challenge, which is sponsored by SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority), Somerset Tourism, Lake Cumberland Tourism and Pulaski County Solid Waste/Recycling Center.
April 22-23 saw the 2nd Annual Operation Beautification, with participation from 22 school and youth organizations. According to Masten, 461 volunteers picked up litter along 74 road miles and collected 765 bags of trash. Operation Beautification is a partnership of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, SPEDA, Pulaski County Solid Waste/Recycling Center, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Hinkle Contracting, Somerset Hardwood Flooring, Ford Brothers Auctioneers, Mindy Sweet and the Johnson Family.
The spring cleanup wrapped April 30 with a Household Hazardous Waste collection event at the Pulaski County Recycling Center with 202 cars dropping off items.
Masten also reported on the most recent grants that his department has received from the Kentucky Pride Fund -- a $344,792.33 recycling grant and a $200,000 composting grant.
The recycling grant, Masten said, will be used to replace old equipment which will allow one of the old forklifts to be transferred to the Fleet Maintenance Department.
"This will save the county a lot of money," he said. "These forklifts aren't cheap. We'll be able to donate that to them, and they'll have safer equipment over there to move stuff around."
The department is still awaiting word on whether it will be awarded a rubber-modified asphalt grant to pave a portion of Bourbon Road. "Hopefully we'll know something about it within the next month," Masten said.
The solid waste coordinator closed his presentation by thanking Fiscal Court for their support as well as the community for volunteering in cleanup events.
"Pulaski County is in one of the best spots that we've ever been in as far as the way our community takes care of itself," Masten said, also adding his gratitude to the Pulaski County Detention Center's litter crew. "…I just encourage people to continue to keep Pulaski County green and clean."
