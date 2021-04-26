SRT headquarters damaged by fire

The Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) has had an extraordinarily busy year, assisting other first responders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to their normal duties clearing fuel spills and other hazardous materials.
On Monday evening, it was SRT in need of help as the agency's headquarters on Stigall Drive caught fire.
SRT Chief Doug Baker told the Commonwealth Journal that it's believed the fire began in one of the trucks which had been parked inside and plugged in for communication purposes.
"I was here a little after 2 p.m. and didn't see anything," Chief Baker said, adding the fire investigator was examining the scene at press time.
The fire broke out approximately three hours later.
"We've lost several trucks," Chief Baker reported. "It's horrible.…We've lost the mobile command truck for the county with all radios in it. Everything that was in the building was damaged.
"We're all shocked."
Luckily no one was injured — including SRT's macaw mascots Romeo and Blue which were taken to their veterinarian to be checked.
Chief Baker had nothing but praise for Somerset Fire Department's efforts to put out the smoke and flames.
"I cannot speak of how good a job these boys did getting this out," he said of the firefighters. "I figured we'd lose the whole building but they did a hell of a job."
At press time, cleanup was already underway at SRT headquarters. Two of the team's larger trucks had not been inside the building so the chief said the agency can continue operations.
"Before the night's over, we'll be able to make runs," Baker assured. "It may not be like it was, but we will still be operating."
