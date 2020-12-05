An investigation is continuing by local authorities after a stabbing occurred in the city limits Thursday evening.
The incident was reported to the Monticello Wayne County 911 Communications Center at 5:59 p.m. Monticello Police Sergeant John Hurd, Officer Mike Neal, along with Wayne County Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Coffey responded to the scene on Ridgewood Avenue and the investigation revealed an argument had ensued between the victim and another Wayne County man.
Authorities say Jeffrey Button, 22, stabbed Larry Atkinson, 56, in the upper back area.
According to reports, Atkinson was treated by EMS personnel at the scene and then transported to the Wayne County Airport where he was airlifted to UK Medical Center for further treatment.
Button remains lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center after being charged with first-degree Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary.
