State candidates campaign at dinner

Food, socialization … and maybe a little bit of wine were the backdrops for a slew of state candidates to make their case for election at a Democratic fundraising dinner - Rally Around the Rooster - held Tuesday at the Center for Rural Development.
While the star of the program wasn't physically there - gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear appeared via video due to a commitment at a debate with opponent Matt Bevin - his name was invoked several times more often throughout the evening than any other candidate, with the possible exception of Bevin himself.
Beshear's pre-recorded message stressed the need for Democrats to get out to the polls during the November 5 election.
Of his debate with Bevin, Beshear said, "I can assure you that I'm giving it all I've got. And that's exactly what I need from you. … I need your help. We will not face a more important race in the next 30 years. The future of public education, the future of health care, the future of good jobs in rural Kentucky are all on the line."
Beshear's running mate, Jacqueline Coleman, did appear in person, beginning her speech with a bold prediction: "We are 20 days away from sending the worst governor Kentucky has ever had back to New Hampshire."
Coleman is an educator and a basketball coach, and told the crowd she knew well the pain other teachers when through when fighting to be heard on the pension issue.
"I was one of the 12,000 teachers that showed up to Frankfort and was locked out of the capitol because this governor did not have the guts to face us and stand up to the cuts he was ready to make to our families," she said.
"And frankly, not only do we deserve a governor who is better than that, we deserve a governor who has the guts to look at us, bring us into the capitol and make us part of solution, rather than treating us like we're the problem."
Another politician on hand was Kentucky House Minority Speaker Rocky Adkins, a former candidate for governor who lost to Beshear in the primary.
Adkins made it clear he held no ill feelings by loudly proclaiming his support for the man who earned the party's candidacy.
"I am supporting Andy Beshear. I am supporting this Democratic ticket," he stated.
"Andy Beshear and I had not one bad word to say about each other during the Democratic primary for the governor's race. … You know what we talked about? We talked about how do you build a better Kentucky. We talked about what needed to be done to make communities across Kentucky a better Kentucky."
Other candidates who got their messages out at the dinner were: Mike Broihier, Jacqueline Caldwell, Mike Caperton, and Robert Conway.
Mike Broihier,
U.S. Senate
Broihier's race doesn't take place until next year, but it never hurts to get a name out early. In Broihier's case, he didn't have to go further than his own introduction to get a roaring round of applause.
"I'm Mike Broihier. I'm a farmer from Lincoln County, and I'm running to defeat Mitch McConnell and bring some decency and dignity back to leadership in Washington D.C."
Unlike most of the other Democratic candidates, he admits he wasn't born and raised here. Rather, he is a former Marine, and grew up with his Marine-father, meaning he was on the move his entire life.
He retired from the Marines in 2005 after 22 years of service.
"At 47 years old, it was the first time in my life that I got to pick the place that I was going to live. …. and my wife and I agreed, we picked Kentucky," he said.
He decided to run against McConnell because, as he put it, "Donald Trump, I realized, is not the problem. Donald Trump is the symptom. People like Mitch McConnell are the problem."
Jacqueline Caldwell,
Court of Appeals 3rd Division 1
Caldwell said she felt blessed speaking at Tuesday's dinner in Somerset, because she could trace her current decision to run for this office based on being assisted 30 years ago by the Bethany House, escaping an abusive relationship with her daughter.
"It truly saved my life," she said of the shelter.
The support she received helped her to learn that what she wanted to do with her life was to help people. She went on to law school and has spent 20 years as a prosecutor.
She says running for a judges position was a calling.
"I have been frustrated for years for how long cases take at the court of appeals. This isn't a new problem. This is one of the issues [former Judge Debbie Lambert] ran on in 2014.
"… I personally had a case last year that took me over two years to get an opinion. And that's not justice. That's not justice for our children."
Caldwell said she believes she can make the changes needed to fix the problem.
Mike Caperton,
Court of Appeals 3rd Division 1
Caldwell's opponent in this non-partisan race is Caperton, a current Circuit Judge for the 27th circuit covering Knox and Laurel counties.
Caperton also formerly held the position he is running for, having been in that seat before Lambert.
As such, he denies there is a major backlog of cases there.
"I really don't have much knowledge of that. When I came in, whatever backlog was there was eliminated, because I served before Judge Lambert. My average time to decision was under 78 days. So I don't know much about this 'year or two years.'"
He continued: "Experience matters. I was the judge before Lambert. Lambert came in. I went on and became circuit judge, and I'd sure like to be the next court of appeals judge after Lambert."
Robert Conway,
Ag Commissioner
Conway had a simple statement on his reasons for running against current Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles: "Folks, I'm running for this office because I give a damn. Truly, I care."
Conway said he said he is a farmer, and he knows the financial struggles farmers have. He then said that Quarles is not considered to be a farmer in his eyes.
"[Quarles] hasn't farmed a day in his life. … He grew up on one. But I promise you, there is a major difference in growing up on a farm and doing something because your father told you to, or having a farm and sitting at the kitchen table on Sunday night trying to figure out 'How in the world do we pay these bills?'"
Among his priorities, Conway said he wants to change the economics of farming so people, especially young people, can afford to choose it as a career.
He said he also plans to fight for the legalization of medical marijuana and the rights of animals, telling the crowd that the commissioner's office oversees the state's animal shelters.
Conway also had a firm stance on the state's current hemp program, which he finds lacking.
"I'm going to sit here and tell you there's going to be some people going to lose everything they've got over that because right now it's the wild west," he said, with no structure, no viable plan, and no assurance that markets are developed for it.
"If we're going to have a resurgent hemp program, everybody needs to benefit. So I feel like the hemp program should be like the old tobacco program. We should have a base, and everybody that has a farm should be entitled to grow."
