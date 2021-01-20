As the nation prepares for a scaled-down Presidential Inauguration, the state capitol in Frankfort has taken measures to help ensure a quiet day.
As far as the state legislature is concerned, the General Assembly is not scheduled to reconvene until February 2 after breaking on January 13. Neither of Somerset's hometown legislators, Senator Rick Girdler (R-15) or Representative Shane Baker (R-85) had committee meetings scheduled for this week.
"Nobody's going to be there," Girdler told the Commonwealth Journal, adding that it was his understanding that legislators serving on the Free Conference Committee would be the first to return to Frankfort toward the end of this month to reconcile the Senate and House budget bills. "We return in February and must adjourn by March 30."
Inaugural events, already downplayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were drastically altered after the January 6 riot in Washington DC prompted concerns about potential violence there and in capital cities across the country.
Kentucky's Capitol grounds were closed to visitors on Sunday and security has been enhanced in recent days.
On Tuesday, the Legislative Research Commission (LRC) announced that its employees would be working remotely rather than on the State Capitol campus on Wednesday, January 20. Allowing them to work remotely will help further reduce the number of people on the campus on the U.S. Presidential Inauguration Day.
Though LRC staff members won't be on campus, the agency will be open for business with staff members responding to phone calls and emails.
LRC staff are scheduled to return to their offices on Thursday.
