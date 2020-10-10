State Farm teams up with SFD to serve up kitchen fire safety

Keeping in mind the old saying about an ounce of prevention, local State Farm insurance agent Don Moss has teamed with Somerset Fire Department to support Fire Prevention Week -- an annual public awareness campaign promoting fire safety in the home.
Sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, Fire Prevention Week commemorates the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8-10, 1871. This year's Fire Prevention Week was observed October 4-10 and focused on the theme of kitchen safety. Called "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen," the campaign teaches that cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires with nearly half -- 49 percent -- starting in the kitchen. Unattended cooking represents the majority of these kinds of fires.
"The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable," Moss said. "These great kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you're in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended."
Moss is one of many State Farm agents who have delivered Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 2,500 fire departments nationwide like Somerset's. Each toolkit includes educational resources such as brochures, magnets, posters and more. Firefighters in turn share these resources with schools and communities to support the campaign.
Though Somerset Independent Schools were in session, SFD's Fire Prevention and Education Coordinator Tim Ferrell couldn't go into classrooms to talk about fire safety this year due to COVID-19.
"We delivered the materials the first of this week for the teachers to still hand out," Ferrell, who has headed the program the last four years, said. "They can talk to the kids about not leaving anything on the stove and things like that."
Somerset Fire Chief Tyler Jasper also noted that the department gives out resources as well to county schools. "We get items through the National Fire Safety Council as well," he said.
"We've been part of the Fire Council program for almost 30 years," Ferrell added. "This year, we also did brochure stands that we delivered to nursing homes and pamphlets for the high schools on how to use a fire extinguisher. Anything I can get that's informative, I try to push that out as much as possible."
Key messages around the 2020 Fire Prevention Week campaign include:
• Keep a close eye on what you're cooking. Never leave cooking unattended.
• Keep anything that can catch fire -- oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains -- at least three feet away from your stovetop.
• Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don't use the stove or stovetop.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit fpw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.