Secretary of State Michael Adams, in a news release Thursday, said he is putting out an APB (all points bulletin) for poll workers during the November 3 General Election.
"Like most Kentuckians, I want things to get back to normal - and that includes our elections. I want more robust in-person voting options than we had in June, but that is only possible if Kentuckians step up and volunteer to be poll workers," Adams said.
Adams pointed out a typical Kentucky election entails approximately 3,700 voting locations and 15,000 poll workers. The primary reason June's primaries offered so few voting locations is that so few Kentuckians volunteered to be poll workers. By law, each precinct voting location must have four poll workers, evenly split between registered Democrats and Republicans.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett, chair of Pulaski County Board of Elections, said lack of poll workers has not been a major problem in Pulaski County. Pulaski County, during a normal election, has 56 precincts, requiring a total of 224 poll workers.
"Mark (Vaught, Pulaski County election coordinator) has told me sometimes it is difficult to find Democratic precinct officers, but not Republicans," Burnett said. Republicans in Pulaski County Republicans outnumber Democrats slightly more than three to one.
Not many Pulaski County poll workers were needed during the recent primaries. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pulaski County Board of Elections established six Super Precincts on Primary Election Day, closing the remaining precincts.
Adams, who describes as a crises lack of poll workers statewide, encourages all Kentucky voters to contact their local Democratic or Republican committees, or their county clerk, to volunteer. In his bipartisan agreement with Governor Andy Beshear for June primaries, Independent voters were permitted to serve as poll workers, and Adams hopes to continue that in the fall, and permanently, with legislation next year.
Dwight Sears, Somerset-based member of the State Board of Elections, said it is a given our November elections will look a lot different than we just experienced. Our clerks were so overwhelmed, it's not possible to just repeat... we're currently gathering data from every clerk, as every county is so different. A "one size fits all" approach just isn't feasible for November," Sears concluded.
Burnett said early voting ahead of the primaries at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center worked well. An emergency declaration because of the pandemic allowed in-person voting at the Fire Training Center from June 18 to June 23 and voters were encouraged to vote with mail-in absentee ballots. Pulaski County had a nearly 35 percent turnout, probably a record for primary elections.
Burnett said changes confused voters and her office's telephone system was tied up with calls with normal business inquiries and voters wanting information. Like county clerk's offices statewide, Burnett's office was overwhelmed by the pandemic changes.
