State: Oil spill no threat to water in Lake Cumberland

Following reports Thursday of an oil spill in Lake Cumberland, Burnside water customers as well as boaters and other lake enthusiasts can rest assured that there is no threat to water quality.
According to Robin Hartman, a communications assistant with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the state Emergency Response Team has been working with the City of Burnside as well as local agencies (including the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team) to assess and address the overturned water intake suspected to have caused the spill.
Rather than petroleum, Hartman said, the auxiliary intake contained some 4-6 quarts of food grade oil.
"The sheen will naturally dissipate quickly with sunlight and other elements," she continued. "There is no negative impact to drinking water or to fish."
On Friday, Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson wanted to assure the public that a water advisory asking customers to conserve water was not issued out of concern for water quality but rather to ensure the city's tank held enough water until the primary intake could be turned back on. Burnside Municipal Waterworks lifted the advisory Thursday afternoon.
Though city officials plan to remove the auxiliary intake on Monday, Mayor Lawson is not 100-percent convinced that the vegetable oil it contained would be responsible for the sheen.
According to the mayor, the intake -- a backup system which to his knowledge had never been used -- actually capsized more than a year ago during the historic flooding in the spring of 2019. He added the pumps containing the vegetable oil were sealed and had never leaked before.
"We're going to take the precautionary measures, of course," Mayor Lawson said. "We're going to go ahead and pull it out, make sure that's what it is and remedy it if needed. If it's something else, we'll need to do more investigating to find what it is."
For now, the local SRT has placed river boom in the water around the auxiliary intake to contain any leakage.
