State releases annual county unemployment data for 2020

Annual unemployment rates in all but one Kentucky county last year, including Pulaski County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
The county's jobless rate for 2020 was 7.3 percent -- up nearly three points from the 4.5 average rate in 2019.
In 2020, 66 counties -- including Pulaski -- were above the comparable, unadjusted annual state unemployment of 6.6 percent for the state (up from 4.1 in 2019), while 50 were below the state unadjusted rate and four (Ballard, Clark, Franklin and Warren counties) were the same rate.
Compared to the national unadjusted 2020 annual rate of 8.1 percent (up from 3.7 in 2019), 24 Kentucky counties had higher 2020 annual rates, while 96 -- including Pulaski County -- were lower.
Carlisle County recorded the lowest annual unemployment rate in the commonwealth at 4.7 percent while Magoffin had the highest for 2020 at 16.1. Magoffin also recorded the largest increase at 5.5 points over 2019.
The one Kentucky county that's rate actually declined during the pandemic is located in the same Lake Cumberland district as Pulaski. Clinton County dropped two-tenths from 5.3 percent in 2019 to 5.1 last year.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
