Annual unemployment rates decreased in all 120 Kentucky counties in 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
Pulaski County's jobless rate for 2021 was 4.9 percent -- down just over two points from the 7.1 percent recorded in 2020 and more in line with the pre-pandemic 4.5 rate from 2019.
In 2021, 60 counties -- including Pulaski -- were above the comparable, unadjusted annual state unemployment of 4.7%, while 57 were below the state unadjusted rate and three (Bracken, Hardin, and Marshall counties) were the same rate.
Pulask County joined 77 others in the commonwealth with a lower yearly rate compared to the national unadjusted 2021 annual rate of 5.3 percent. KYSTATS reports that 37 Kentucky counties had higher 2021 annual rates, while five (Barren, Fulton, Meade, Montgomery, and Rowan counties) matched the national average.
The annual jobless rate for Woodford County was the lowest in the commonwealth in 2021 at 3.4 percent while Magoffin County recorded the state's highest at 12.5%.
Counties with the largest decline in annual unemployment rates from 2020 to 2021 were Marion County, -3.2 percentage points, Magoffin County, -3 percentage points, Harlan and Simpson counties, -2.8 percentage points each, and Russell County, -2.6 percentage points.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
