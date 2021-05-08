The COVID-19 pandemic may be winding down but it promises to have a lasting effect on the way certain things are done -- particularly when it comes to court proceedings.
On Thursday, David Meade (R-Stanford), Speaker Pro Tem for the Kentucky House of Representatives, and 83rd District Representative Josh Branscum (R-Russell Springs) visited the Pulaski County Detention Center to observe how the facility handles remote court proceedings as well as other protocols necessitated by the pandemic's onset in March 2020.
The state legislators briefly observed the Pulaski felony docket for new Circuit Judge John Prather -- conducted via Zoom with Judge Prather on the bench at the Judicial Center, attorneys in their offices and incarcerated defendants either at the local jail or other facilities around the region.
The inmates are brought out approximately 10 at a time -- as opposed to the 20-40 that would typically be transported to and from the Pulaski Judicial Center for in-person hearings. While most wait in socially distanced chairs in the hallway, supervised by PCDC Sergeant Dave Avera, inmates are called into the program room one at a time. There, deputy jailer Carli Arnold keeps records for docket scheduling and transport orders while each individual participates in their hearings through a laptop. Dep. Arnold also coordinates attorney-client conferences for the inmates, who are provided with a phone and privacy as needed. As each hearing is completed, a third deputy escorts that inmate back to his or her cell.
Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum noted that at times, the jail has had to coordinate up to four courts in session at the same time -- necessitating the use of their GED room as well as another room which had been initially outfitted by the state Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) for remote arraignments years ago but never used.
By the time the pandemic struck, that room's equipment was obsolete. Jailer McCollum estimates the jail has spent approximately $100,000 on equipment and staffing to implement the new court protocols.
"In addition to equipment, we've absorbed a bit of what would normally have been spent by the sheriff's office for courthouse security," he said, adding that the cost has been compounded by the loss of state inmate revenue when the Kentucky Department of Corrections suspended transfers due to COVID-19.
But in his opinion, the changes have been worth it.
"There are pros and cons," McCollum told the representatives. "As for me, I like video conferencing more than transport. It's safer and more secure to keep everybody in house. It could be hectic on days when we were transporting 40 to court. Here we can control the numbers a bit better. It's worked out better for us."
What lawmakers and/or the AOC may assist with, the jailer said, should remote hearings become the status quo at least for simple hearings such as arraignments and status checks, is streamlining the process. Depending on the court, hearings may be conducted through one several apps like Zoom, Skype, Vydio and Microsoft Teams -- leaving local jails to adapt. Zoom seems to be the most popular overall.
"It would be a whole lot easier if everyone was on the same system," Jailer McCollum observed.
According to Sgt. Rodney Dick, an adequate internet connection may also be an issue in locations without reliable broadband service. But in terms of logistics, he agreed that remote hearings have worked better for PCDC than transporting for in-person court services.
Both Meade and Branscum praised PCDC's set up. "You need to see it first hand to understand how remote hearings work," Rep. Branscum added.
"It would be [AOC's] decision whether they want to continue doing it or not," Rep. Meade said of potential legislation to make the remote process permanent. "From my conversations with them, they feel it's been pretty successful and want to try to expand on it."
"We want to build on what we've got here," Sgt. Dick added. "We've done the best we can do, and if this is going to be the new norm, we want to be the best."
The lawmakers also got a chance to see the jail's control room -- from which deputies operate electronic locks as well as monitor some 140 cameras set up throughout the facility -- as well as medical services and the re-entry program the jail was working to establish prior to DOC suspending programs due to the pandemic.
The group was later joined by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Debra Hembree Lambert, who had also visited PCDC back in May 2020 as remote court proceedings were just getting underway.
She noted that judges also seem to like the new way to hold hearings. "It's been wonderful in terms of cost and safety," she said. "Long term, I can see lasting benefits."
The justice encouraged Jailer McCollum to share with AOC and the Kentucky Jailers Association any ideas to help improve the system. "Creativity comes from programs on the ground," Lambert observed.
Upon mention of his colleagues around the state, Jailer McCollum noted that the pandemic has been such a new experience that there were no models to operate by. "We've all relied on each other to make sure our jails were on the same page," he said.
