State's spring burn ban begins today

It may be cold, but that doesn't mean conditions are safe for outdoor burning.
Pulaski County Fire Coordinator Stacy Halcomb is warning local residents that Kentucky's spring burn ban begins Tuesday, February 15. That means burning is prohibited anytime between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. unless it takes place at least 150 feet or more from a woodline.
Don't let low or mild temperatures fool you into thinking debris and grass can be burned safely. Just this past Friday, high winds prompted a red flag warning to be issued, and multiple warnings went out advising the public against burning.
While the cause is not known, local firefighters were faced with a rather large wildfire that burned some 150-160 acres in the Poplarville community on Friday.
According to Mt. Victory Fire Chief Paul Mayfield, his department was dispatched at 1:36 p.m. that afternoon and didn't clear the scene around 9:45 p.m. Friday night.
"It started small but kept growing to a good-size fire," Chief Mayfield said. "I haven't been on one that like that in many years."
Mayfield said that Mt. Victory Fire Department was assisted by White Lily, Haynes Knob, Shopville-Stab, and Ferguson Fire Departments as well as the Somerset-Pulaski Rescue Squad with 4 wheelers, Somerset-Pulaski SRT (Special Response Team) with drone support, State Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service, law enforcement and Pulaski County 911.
Though most of the departments were released earlier, Chief Mayfield told the Commonwealth Journal that Mt. Victory stayed with state and federal firefighters well into the night to ensure their water supply.
Again, there is no evidence to indicate that particular fire was caused by a controlled burn. However, local fire officials do encourage those who do plan to burn after 6 p.m. in accordance with state guidelines to alert Pulaski County 911 to ensure their community fire department is aware of what's going on.
Halcomb advises citizens to refrain from starting controlled burns if the wind is high.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry also recommends taking the following steps to help keep your burn pile from becoming a wildfire:
• Clear vegetation for 10 feet around your burn pile and keep the fire small and comfortable.
• Have a source of water (hose or bucket) and a shovel nearby.
• Stay with your fire until it is completely out, even at night.
The spring burn ban is in effect through April 30. For more information about how you can prevent wildfires, contact the Kentucky Division of Forestry at 1-800-866-0555 or visit the Division's website at https://eec.ky.gov/Natural-Resources/Forestry.
