Statewide Hepatitis A cases decline

The statewide Hepatitis A outbreak that has concerned health officials since mid-year of 2018 is on the decline, which pleases officials like Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) Executive Director Shawn Crabtree.
But Crabtree warned that a new threat may be approaching - seeing as how the eastern boarder of Kentucky could be on the brink of an HIV outbreak.
Like the Hepatitis outbreak that caused state health officials to scramble to respond to, any potential HIV outbreak could be due to shared needle use by drug users.
As far as Hepatitis A is concerned, Pulaski's most recent numbers show a marked decline in the number of new cases popping up.
In fact, according to LCDHD's website, zero new cases were reported in November, while only one new case was diagnosed in October and two were diagnosed in September.
That is a marked decline from Pulaski's record high in the spring. March saw the highest number of new cases diagnosed within Pulaski - 20. April saw 18 new cases diagnosed. The numbers have been declining since.
In total, Pulaski saw 100 total cases of Hep A since its first case was diagnosed in November 2018. Crabtree said that district-wide LCDHD saw 253 since December 2017.
That is a significant number, since Crabtree pointed out, "Generally in a year we have four cases."
According to LCDHD, Hepatitis A "is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown colored urine, and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear. People can become ill up to seven weeks after being exposed to the virus."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract the illness feel ill for several weeks but experience no lasting liver damage. In very rare cases, it can cause liver failure and death. Severe symptoms are more common in people over 50 years of age or who have a preexisting liver condition.
Crabtree said that in this outbreak, the statewide percentage of people who were hospitalized was 48 percent, while 1.2 percent died from the disease.
The virus usually is spread by an infected person who has not properly washed his or her hands after using the toilet or through close personal contact with an infected person, such as sexual intercourse or caring for an ill person. A person can contract the virus when they ingest contaminated food or drink that contains a small, undetected amount of stool from an infected person.
In this outbreak, however, Crabtree explained, "This particular strain of Hepatitis A followed the drug-using population," which made it difficult to stop.
Hep A can also be spread by sharing needles with an infected person, which allows for a transfer of blood between two people.
He said officials don't know why, exactly, it affected so many people. "It hit us pretty hard and took a lot of resources to contain."
In fact, throughout the outbreak, no known case was traced back to any food preparation workers.
Because of the high number of people who required hospitalization, "The financial cost of that is going to be staggering," Crabtree said.
While the Hep A outbreak is "pretty well wrapped up," as Crabtree put it, the next looming health crisis could be an outbreak of HIV. And it would be down to the same cause - the sharing of needles among drug users.
With HIV, however, an outbreak could cause a higher "collateral damage" as Crabtree puts it, because HIV can be transmitted sexually. Plus, an infected person can have the disease for months before becoming aware of it.
Crabtree said that other officials have stated that one of the best ways to prevent an HIV outbreak - or an outbreak of any disease that can be passed through sharing needles - is by having an up and running needle exchange program.
In that sense, Pulaski is proactive.
The county's needle exchange program began in December 2017, and Crabtree said he considers it a success.
It certainly has caught on. According to LCDHD's website, the program is seeing between 200 and 300 visiting each month, and has a collection-to-dispensed ratio hovering around 90 percent.
That means for each needle handed out, Pulaski's Health Department sees almost as many brought in.
That number is not quite 100 percent, but that's mainly because clients are not required to bring in syringes on the first visit. Crabtree points out that the ratio for returning clients is at 100 percent.
The goal of the program is not to promote drug use, he said. Rather, it is a way of preventing more disease outbreaks.
The Centers for Disease Control recognizes needle exchange programs as a "best practice" for public health protection.
Plus, it gets used needles off of the sides of the road, out of public parks and away from innocent members of the public who could accidentally come into contact with infected needles, where adults could unknowingly step on them or they could be handled by playing children, Crabtree said.
