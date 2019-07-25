The deputy executive director, Office of Public Affairs, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said Tuesday the reason no one knows when new driver's licenses that comply with federal law for identification will be issued in Pulaski County is that a statewide schedule has not been released.
Jordan Smith, in an e-mail to the Commonwealth Journal, said a phased, county-by-county rollout will begin after a pilot period ends. Dates will be updated on the drive.ky.gov/confidentky website as the rollout approaches in each county.
The pilot programs currently are under way in Franklin and Woodford counties. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported driver's license applicants in the pilot counties wait in lines up to an hour and a half because of information necessary to acquire the new-type licenses.
Pulaski Circuit Clerk J.S. Flynn said last week his office has received no formal information about when the new driver's license will be available in Pulaski County. Flynn and members of his staff have attended training sessions on how to issue the licenses but currently have received no equipment to issue the documents.
A Commonwealth Journal comment about difficulty in reaching a live person because of an automated telephone system at the Division of Driver Licensing elicited a quick response from Smith.
"Please feel free to reach out to me, or Executive Director Naitore Djigbenou, for comments from the Cabinet or KYTC officials. We're always happy to speak with you or set up an interview with cabinet leadership," Smith said.
Once the new licenses are available, the next time drivers renew their current credential or those obtaining licenses for the first time will choose from one of two new versions: Standard or voluntary travel ID. Voluntary travel IDs have all the benefits of a standard credential plus they are federally accepted when boarding U.S. domestic flights and entering access-restricted federal facilities.
Beginning in October 2020, only people with a voluntary travel ID will be allowed to board domestic flights. To board domestic flights anyone who does not have a voluntary travel ID will have to show other forms of identification such as a passport.
The standard driver's license and the voluntary travel ID will be available initially in four- or eight-year intervals with the prices ranging from $21.50 to $48.Until new credentials are offered in the applicant's county of residence, standard credentials will be offered at existing price (for example, $20 driver's license).
Current credential holders may request a new license (new standard or voluntary travel ID) if they are within six months of their card's expiration date. If your expiration date is six months or more after the October 1, 2020 federal enforcement date, you will apply for a $15 duplicate license. This will allow you to obtain a voluntary travel ID credential that maintains your current credentials expiration date until you are eligible to renew your credential. A duplicate credential can be requested at any time.
Among information an applicant will need to be issued the new identification licenses:
• Proof of identity document (such as a certified birth certificate, unexpired passport, Permanent Resident Card, etc.) If you wish to obtain a certified copy of your birth certificate, contact the vital statistics agency in the state of your birth. Those born in Kentucky may contact the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics. A current driver's license does not qualify as a valid proof of identity.
• Proof of Social Security number (such as a non-laminated Social Security card, W-2 form, or 1099)
• Proof of residency (such as a utility bill less than 61 days old, lease, pay statement, postmarked mail, etc.)
The name on your driver's license should be your legal name. If it does not it will be necessary to take a copy of your birth certificate or a legal document showing your name change to the circuit court clerk's office to have your driver's license information corrected.
If your Social Security card does not have your legal name an applicant must go to the local Social Security Administration field office to have information updated in the Federal Social Security Administration database.
Also, if your driver's license has your new married name, but your Social Security card does not, an applicant must go to the local Social Security Administration field office to have a Social Security card issued with your new last name.
