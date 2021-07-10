The Pulaski County Clerk's Office is always busy but this week has been especially hectic with a statewide failure of the computer system that handles vehicle licensing.
On Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced that all County Clerk offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues with the agency's Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.
"Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible," said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.
However the service has been down all week. A transfer of systems over the holiday weekend from AVIS to a new inventory system caused a service interruption, according to KYTC. The new system is part of an effort to modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet's long-term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new KAVIS system. No driver information was impacted, state officials said.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said Friday afternoon that the system has been down since Tuesday following the state's launch of the new license plate inventory portal, and her office has not been given an estimated time for the issue to be fixed. She noted that registration renewals have not been disrupted.
"We're dealing with it on a hit-and-miss basis," Burnett said. "Renewals are working fine so far. The problem is where we have to issue a plate. We're still open and working. The phones are ringing off the hook and there are all the other services that we do."
The county clerk noted that real estate and marriage licenses have been keeping her staff particularly busy as of late. She added that the vehicle licensing issue is also impacting bookkeeping in regard to any corrections which may have to be made.
"The last we heard was that KYTC programmers will be working on it all weekend, if possible," Burnett said of fixing the vehicle system. "…Hopefully we can get back to normal on Monday. It's a big thing; when our stuff doesn't work, it's bad for the customers and us."
The state is advising the public to contact their local County Clerk office to ensure what services are available and be prepared for delays. Kentuckians also can renew vehicle registrations online at drive.ky.gov.
For the latest updates, check KYTC's social media accounts at www.facebook.com/kytc120 and www.twitter.com/kytc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.