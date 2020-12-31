While Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley is looking ahead to a bright 2021 for county government, the end of 2020 marks the end of one of his private professional endeavors.
The proprietor of Somerset's HoneyBaked Ham franchise, Kelley announced Monday night via Facebook that the store has closed after 16 years. In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, he cited an expiring lease as a contributing factor.
"In order to [renew the franchise], I would have had to relocate my store at a high price tag, and commit to a new 10-year lease," Kelley explained to the Commonwealth Journal. "The potential reward just wasn't worth the risk to me."
In the initial post, Kelley expressed his gratitude to his faithful customers and "precious employees who gave so much to make our store great."
While Kelley said he may consider an independent specialty food at some point in the future, for now his hands are full with running county government. Having just completed his sixth year in office, Kelley has said he intends to run for a third term in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.