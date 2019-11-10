Steve Merrick, Somerset Hardwood Flooring, Joins Kentucky Chamber Board of Directors

Steve Merrick

Steve Merrick, president and owner of Somerset Hardwood Flooring, has been elected to serve on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Merrick will serve on the 70-member board, which represents a cross-section of key business and industry leaders from across Kentucky.

Merrick, a University of Kentucky graduate, is the owner of six companies related to flooring, lumber, and bio fuel throughout Kentucky and Tennessee--the flagship is Somerset Hardwood Flooring.

Aside from his engagement with the Kentucky Chamber, he is on the Board of Directors of Citizens National Bank of Somerset, KY and a Board member of the Center for Rural Development. Additionally, he is a member and past president of The Kentucky Forest Industries, Member and past director of the National Hardwood Lumber Association and National Wood Flooring Association.

"Merrick is a wonderful addition to the Kentucky Chamber Board of Directors," said Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. "His insight and representation will help move Kentucky's business community forward."

For a complete list of Kentucky Chamber board members, visit kychamber.com.

Tags

Recommended for you