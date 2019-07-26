The tragic loss of four prominent Pulaskians in a November 2017 plane crash caused much sadness and mourning across a community. What some may see as an unfortunate offshoot of such tragedies is the resulting legal processes used to settle claims and determine liability.
One such suit, filed last November in Barren County Circuit Court, has the estate of Kyle Stewart placing the blame for his death on the "gross negligence and reckless disregard" of the pilot of that plane, Somerset lawyer Scott T. Foster.
Foster's estate denies all negligence on the part of Foster. Foster's family has, in turn, filed suit against the federal government contesting the outcome of a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report that determined the cause of the crash as the pilot becoming disoriented during flying conditions that required flying with instruments only, a certification that Foster did not have as he was a non-instrument, sight-only rated pilot.
Foster's estate has instead put forth that an air traffic controller gave incorrect direction to Foster and ignored other pilot reports of planes in the area icing up when reaching a certain height. The controller suggested, based on reports from other pilots, for Foster to climb the plane to 8,000 feet to reach better visibility.
On Nov. 12, 2017, Foster's plane was en route from Union City, Tenn., on its way back to Lake Cumberland Regional Airport when it crashed in Fountain Run, Ky. in Barren County.
The plane went down around 2:10 p.m. Central Standard Time.
On board were Foster, Stewart, Doug Whitaker and Foster's son, Noah.
The Barren Circuit suit was filed by Stewart's daughter, Kamryn Stewart, seeking damages to cover expenses, pain and suffering and Kyle Stewart's loss of income.
The complaint uses language from the NSTB's investigation on the crash, stating that after leaving the airport in Tennessee, the plane made a series of dives and "erratic" turns before crashing.
In response to the Stewart estate's suit, the Foster estate states in court documents that Stewart's estate "has suffered no damage as a result of any alleged action or inaction on the part of the Defendant and therefore is not entitled to any award of damages, attorney's fees or costs."
Both sides are requesting a trial by jury. No court date is scheduled on the case's documentation.
