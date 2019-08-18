Maybe this weekend's event should have been the one called "Foodstock."
Streets and Eats took over East Mt. Vernon Street, from College Street down to the Fountain Square, on Saturday -- the same weekend that marked the 50-year anniversary of the iconic music concert Woodstock. And while the crowd wasn't quite as large here as it was at that farm in New York many years ago, it was still an amazing turnout with which organizers were well-pleased.
"Man, it's been awesome," said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck at about the middle of the day Saturday. "Today is another example of what it looks like when people come together, and this is community. To me, this is Somerset and Pulaski County Coming together."
Keck noted that the event was essentially the "second iteration" of Foodstock, which brought out an abundance of food trucks from both near and far as well as local musicians onto the streets of Somerset back in May. The food trucks were back, but this time, the music had a twist: Buskers, or street musicians, played in spots around the event. People could give marbles to the buskers in lieu of money, and then the musicians could redeem those tokens for monetary donations, and the winner collected a substantial cash prize and got to open for Reverend John and the Backsliders later in the evening at the Joe Ford Amphitheater at Rocky Hollow Park.
"I've seen thousands of people down here, enjoying themselves, breaking bread together, if you will, having a good time," said Keck. "Whether we keep the name or not, we're going to make festivals in downtown in Somerset a thing that the rest of the state can envy."
He noted the next one would be the Moonlight Festival in October, and he's hopeful for a large community New Year's Eve party downtown as well.
Keck praised the efforts of Community Development Specialist Joy Carroll working at a "high level" to create an arts and entertainment component to the city, and Carroll was pleased with how the event went.
"I think we have a bigger crowd than we did for Foodstock," she said -- and the Foodstock crowd was estimated at about 5,000 people. "Being spread out a little more has really helped. Lines are down, there's not as big of a wait to get food, and our trucks are well stocked. ... They were way more prepared for the crowd, and adding 10 trucks really helped that too."
The latter point was a notable one, as many trucks ran out of food early at the May event. There were 22 food trucks at Streets and Eats, along with eight wineries and breweries. Sixteen food trucks and four alcohol stations came from out of town, bigger cities where food trucks are a more common sight -- six came from Cincinnati, five from Lexington, and three from Louisville. It's not hard to get the out-of-town trucks on board to come to Somerset either.
"After the last time, I contacted all of the associations and they put a big thing out about us and what we were doing," she said. "Really, they call me now, and ask to be in it."
Forage, a food truck specializing in "chef-inspired cuisine highlighting farm-to-table ingredients" as their Facebook page puts it, returned after the May event for Streets and Eats. Normally they're in the area around Lexington, Frankfort and Northern Kentucky, but owner Nick Sefcovic was happy to revisit Somerset.
"We loved it," he said of the earlier food truck festival. "We'll be back any time they want us to come back. ... Somerset's great.
"We try to be a little bit different. We're all culinary school-trained," he added. "We try to use local produce. ... Sometimes people don't know exactly what the words on our menu mean, but once we tell them about what it is, they seem to love it and they always come back."
Another Lexington visitor, West Sixth Brewing, had a tent set up on the east side of the street, serving thirsty customers on a day with temperatures up around 90 degrees.
"We love coming down to Somerset. It's a great community, great people," said Colton Byers of West Sixth. "I myself have been to Master Musicians Festival a couple of times, and then we were down here (For the last event). We've been down here a few times this year already.
"We're constantly rotating beers into the cooler to try to keep it cold," he added. "It's going great."
Not all the vendors were from outside Somerset though -- a number of familiar faces and businesses also set up temporary shop on East Mt. Vernon Street. Right outside their storefront, the new Somerset Sweeterie bakery was satisfying the sweet tooth of festivalgoers.
"It's giving us some good exposure," said Kaitlyn Foley, who was helping her sister, Somerset Sweeterie owner Kristyn Russell, man the outside booth. "We've gotten a good response from people noticing the venue a little bit more, so it's been really nice to get the exposure."
And then there were the musicians, providing the perfect soundtrack as people wandering around the street, checking out the trucks. Dale Palmer and band Max Power were the winners of the competition, technically speaking -- though the real winners were the people of Somerset and all the musicians to share their talents.
"It's hot, but enjoyable," said Bradley Shane Gilmore. "People are a lot more willing than what I thought, initially. People enjoy it."
"When you go to big cities, you see busking happening all over," said fellow musician Devin Phelps. "So it's nice to see something like that happening in Somerset, even though it's happening at a festival and not just because it's a Friday night and people are out doing something. It is nice to see Somerset taking steps in that direction."
