Street talk took up the majority of Somerset City Council’s meeting on Monday, from closing one to changing traffic patterns of others, to making them safer for pedestrians.
The council held the first reading of an ordinance that would close South College Street from East Mount Vernon to Rosewood Avenue, otherwise known as the alley that runs between the old Food Fair building and the land where the new Farmers Market is being built.
Mayor Alan Keck said the reason would be to direct traffic flow into that lot directly in from and out to East Mount Vernon.
He added that the two property owners who would be affected by the closure have given verbal consent for the change, and that he expected that the Rosewood side of the alley would be blocked by a gate that could be removed if plans change and the city decides to change it back.
Two councilors discussed their concerns on closing the access off completely.
Councilors Jim Mitchell and John Ricky Minton both asked if it would be possible to leave the Rosewood side open and simply have an “exit only” sign installed, saying they worried about people only having the option of exiting the lot onto the busy East Mount Vernon.
Keck said he would have the city’s engineers look into the option, but indicated that he felt that gating off the access was the best solution.
A second reading of the ordinance will be held at a later date.
In a different street discussion, Council member Jimmy Eastham asked the council to consider an idea first brought up over a year ago – looking into making a couple of one-way streets into two-way streets.
The streets in question are the section of North Maple that is currently one-way, between Columbia and East Mount Vernon, and North Central from the Post Office exit to East Mt. Vernon.
Both sections are currently one-way, with the direction of traffic heading north, away from East Mount Vernon.
Eastham pointed out that it was difficult to direct people on how to get from the Post Office to the Pulaski County Judicial Center, calling it “tricky.”
Mayor Keck said he would look into the request, checking with the relevant departments and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which would need to change the traffic signals at both East Mount Vernon intersection.
From streets to sidewalks, several downtown trouble spots for pedestrians were discussed. Somerset resident Beka Burton asked the city to look into adding a sidewalk along a stretch of South Oak Street.
“There’s a partial sidewalk on that, but right before you start walking up a blind hill there’s no sidewalk. It’s really dangerous when your walking,” she said.
The area is used by pedestrians often, she said, adding it was the quickest way from the area of Dairy Queen to Baxter’s Coffee, and that a lot of high schoolers walk that way when they get out of school.
Councilor Eastham added that he would like to see a sidewalk on the part of Oak Street that intersects with Ohio Street.
And Councilor Mitchell said that he had talked to members of High Street Baptist Church, who asked about getting better lighting in the area of Murphy Avenue.
Some members walk to and from church, he explained, and it could be dangerous for them to try to cross the street after dark because drivers couldn’t see them – especially when they were driving too fast anyway.
That led into a discussion from Mayor Keck about pedestrian safety in general.
Keck promised to address the issue in more detail on a Facebook Live stream he planned to do Tuesday night, but said he wanted the council to work on addressing “the lack of respect in our community for pedestrians, and the way in which people drive.”
He said he has heard a lot of complaints, and he wants to find a way to make downtown Somerset safer.
“I want our walkers, our bikers, those that are handicapped, using motorized scooters or vehicles to feel safe,” he said.
“… We’re going to do some things to make sure that this is a safe community. Make sure our downtown square is safe. And if that’s spend a little money on PSAs (public service announcements), if that’s working with chief Hunt and his team to patrol areas that, as you all say, has nasty speeding, we’ve got to do more. We’ve got to do better.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council heard from resident Monty Gover, who brought up concerns on the amount of information council members get from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The findings of fact, as required by Planning and Zoning, should be detailed and more than one sentence long, Gover said. He referred to the case from 2018 in which the commission’s recommendation simply stated that a rezoning request from Clifty Properties was in agreement with the comprehensive plan, with no further explanation.
Keck assured Gover that the commission provides more information currently, and asked that the focus be on future plans, not what happened in 2018.
“Just for the record, the city council not only gets the finding of fact with the reason – and the one today is more extensive than the one you read – they also get a copy of the PVA assessment on said property and then they get a map of that said property as well,” Keck said.
Later, council approved a zone change request, changing from a Residential-2 (duplex or limited multi-family dwelling) to a Residential-3 (multi-family dwelling) a piece of property on 129 Circle Street.
The council also heard a request for annexation into the city limits by the owners of Southern Oaks Funeral Home, located on West Ky. 914.
Mayor Keck also honored Citizens National Bank by presenting President Donald Bloomer a “100-year Key to the City.”
