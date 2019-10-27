Student services technology company to open Somerset facility

SPEDA Photo

Back row, from left, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler, Cumberlands Workforce Center Business Services Team Member Shirlene Taylor, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley join, seated, from left, Shruti Gupta, senior manager of BlackBeltHelp, and Joe Quigley, associate vice president of U.S. operations, for Friday's announcement that the company will be opening a contact center in Somerset.