Stumping Stumbo: Democrats would win if election were held today

Greg Stumbo, the once and maybe future Kentucky attorney general, told Pulaski Democrats that he had good news and bad news.
"Here's the good news: If the election were today I could promise you that Jacqueline Coleman would be living in the lieutenant governor's mansion, that Andy Beshear would be living in the governor's mansion, and I'd be your attorney general, and probably our whole slate - Robert [Conway] and everybody else - would be in those constitutional offices. That's the good news. The bad news is the election ain't today. It's three weeks from today. And what we need is your help."
Stumbo was only one of a full house of state Democratic candidates who spoke at a fundraising dinner held Tuesday at the Center for Rural Development.
He showed his support for the overall Democratic ticket, hinting that he suspected more than just the members their party were watching them.
"I know a lot of people have Republican friends. I don't believe that a lot of our Republican friends - and I have them too, believe it or not - are excited about Matt Bevin," he told the crowd, encouraging them to talk to those Republicans and ask for support.
After the dinner, Stumbo spent time mingling with what he said was a great crowd for the dinner.
"We're seeing a tremendous amount of energy as we travel across Kentucky," he said. "Saw it tonight. It's very encouraging. I just feel a lot of energy in these campaigns."
Stumbo held the position of attorney general from 2004 to 2007. He has since represented the 95th district in the Kentucky House of Representatives and was speaker of the house from 2009 to 2017.
He faces Republican Daniel Cameron in the November 5th general election.
Stumbo is seeking the seat currently held by fellow Democrat Andy Beshear. Beshear has decided to run for the governor's office, which begs the question of what Stumbo thinks is important to move forward with from Beshear's tenure.
"We're going to do the same thing that Andy Beshear's done to keep our public employees and public pensions safe for teachers and the people we made that promise to," Stumbo said.
"He's right about keeping affordable, accessible health care, particularly with pre-existing conditions. We'll do all that and continue those programs, but I want to push to get those opioid cases tried right here in Kentucky."
The opioid crisis is one of Stumbo's biggest concerns, he said, reminding that as attorney general he was the first in the country to litigate against one of the primary producers of prescribed opioids, Purdue Pharma.
"People said you couldn't do it," he said. "But we took it to federal court. My term ended, and it finally got settled by General [Jack] Conway. Now, the legal theory that we developed from Kentucky to apply to that case is being applied to all these cases all across the nation, so I'm pretty proud of that.
"... I want to finish," he said. "I want to see those people who brought that poison into Kentucky and hurt my family and a lot of families in this state. I want to make them accountable in a court of law right here in Kentucky."
