According to the latest figures available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States -- claiming more that 47,173 in 2017.
"While this is a time of year that we celebrate alot of things, it's often a difficult time for year for some people," Mark Hamm of Phoenix Preferred Care said. "You often see spikes in rates of attempted and completed suicides."
In order to raise awareness and help those who may be in need, a suicide prevention program has been planned for next Monday evening at Southwestern High School.
The program -- organized through a collaborative partnership involving WellCare, Pulaski County Schools, Suicide Prevention Consortium of Kentucky, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and Phoenix Preferred Care -- begins in the auditorium at 5:30 p.m. with the film "Suicide: The Ripple Effect," which chronicles the story of Kevin Hines.
Hines attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco in 2000, when he was 19 years old. He is just one of only 36 -- less than 1%- to survive the fall since the bridge opened in 1937. Since then, Hines has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery.
"This is really a powerful and moving video," Hamm said, adding that Hines has said he regretted his action the moment he stepped off the bridge. "He's made it his mission to raise awareness and promote prevention programs."
While the national statistics are bad enough, Kentucky's are frightening. Here suicide is the second-leading cause of death for individuals 15-34 and fourth-leading for those 35-54, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The Foundation also reports that one person dies by suicide every 12 hours in the commonwealth.
"While we have talked a great deal about the importance of mental health this past decade, the rates of suicide continue to rise," Hamm stated. "The impact on families and communities is devastating with some estimates indicating that each suicide directly and traumatically impacts 130 people."
After the film, there will be a panel discussion featuring a cross-representation of local providers and advocates that organizers hope will evolve into a Q&A session between audience members and the panelists.
"Hopefully we can get do is just get some information out there about the signs and things to look for, the things that you can do, and the people that you can access for resources," Hamm said.
The free program will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday evening in Southwestern's auditorium. For more information, contact Lori Price at 606-679-1123 or lori.price@pulaski.kyschools.us.
